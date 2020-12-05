Akshay Kumar is a proud son-in-law as Christopher Nolan pens note for Dimple Kapadia: ‘I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma’

Akshay Kumar is a proud son-in-law as noted filmmaker Christopher Nolan has showered his mother-in-law, actor Dimple Kapadia, with praise for her work in his film, Tenet. Akshay shared the note of appreciation, written by Nolan for Dimple, a day after Tenet’s release in India.

Sharing Nolan’s note on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Here’s my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release.Had I been in her place,I wouldn’t have been able to move in awe but having watched her working her magic in #Tenet,I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma.”

“To Dimple, all my love, respect & admiration,” Nolan began his note. He continued, “Dimple, What can I say? Working with you has been a delight. Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and hard work and for lending your talent to ‘Tenet’. Best Wishes.”

Ahead of Tenet’s theatrical release in India, Nolan also sent a video message for his legion of fans, insisting that the movie is made for the big screen. “Hello, I’m Christopher Nolan, the director of Tenet. I just want to say hello to all the movie fans in India. I’m absolutely thrilled that you’re going to get the opportunity to see Tenet on the big screen,” the director said.

Also read: Tenet movie review: Christopher Nolan’s new film is underwhelming and overwhelming at the same time, but not worth risking your life for

Dimple called working with Nolan a life-changing experience and said that it all felt like a beautiful dream. She told PTI in an interview, “Honestly, I was under so much pressure of my own while doing it. I was so tense that I couldn’t really appreciate or enjoy what was going on. If I think about it now, it was a beautiful dream for me,”

Billed as a globetrotting game of international espionage with a time-bending element at its centre, the film features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more