Akshay Kumar leaves for UK with family to shoot for upcoming film Bell Bottom. See pics

Akshay Kumar at the airport with family on his way to the UK. (Varinder Chawla)

Actor Akshay Kumar accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids - Aarav and Nitara - left for the United Kingdom on Thursday. Pictures from airport are now out. The actor will shoot his film, Bell Bottom there.

While Twinkle, Aarav and Nitara were seen wearing face masks and face shields, Akshay had a face mask on. The actor was dressed in an all-blue track pant and jacket combination with his trademark one side of the trackbottom pulled up till his knee. Aarav was also wearing a long trench coat.

Akshay Kumar ar the airport.

Also spotted at the airport were some other members of the Bell Bottom team including Lara Dutta with husband, tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi, and daughter Sara, and producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Akshay, producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Lara, Huma Qureshi and director Ranjit M Tewari will take a chartered flight to the UK.

Twinkl Khanna with son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Akshay is among the first actors to resume shooting amid the pandemic and has said is not possible to live in fear. He said in one of his recent interviews on whether he was afraid: “Of course, I was, but for how long can you live in fear? Initially, when the pandemic started, very little was known about the virus – the way it affects a person. So, there was a lot of fear. Now, with time, we know more and also that it’s possible to beat it if we’ve a good immune system. Hence, I decided to get back to work taking all the precautions, not just for me but the entire unit.”

Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller and will be set in the 1980s. The film is about one of India’s forgotten heroes. It will star Akshay and Vaani Kapoor as its lead pair with Huma and Lara in prominent roles. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Emmay Entertainment.

