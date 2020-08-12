Akshay Kumar only Bollywood star among Forbes’ highest-paid actors of 2020 with Rs 362 cr earning, Dwayne Johnson tops list

Sections
Akshay Kumar was the only Bollywood star to feature in Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors of 2020. With earnings of $48.5 million (roughly Rs 362 crore), he occupied the sixth place in the list.

Aug 12, 2020

Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood star to feature in Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors of 2020.

Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the world’s highest-paid male actors for a second straight year, according to an annual tally released by Forbes magazine on Tuesday.

Johnson, also known by his ring name The Rock, earned $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, Forbes said, including $23.5 million from Netflix Inc to star in movie thriller Red Notice. He also benefited from his Project Rock fitness wear line for Under Armour Inc.

Ryan Reynolds, who co-stars with Johnson in Red Notice, came in second in the Forbes ranking of male stars. He earned $20 million for that film, plus another $20 million for Netflix movie Six Underground, the magazine said, part of his $71.5 million total for the one-year period.

Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, star of Netflix action comedy Spenser Confidential, finished third with $58 million. Next on the list were actors Ben Affleck with $55 million and Vin Diesel with $54 million.



Akshay Kumar, the only Bollywood star in the top 10, landed in sixth place with earnings of $48.5 million. Most of his income came from product endorsements, Forbes said.

Rounding out the list were Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, actors Will Smith and Adam Sandler, and martial-arts star Jackie Chan.

The figures are pre-tax and do not include deductions for fees given to agents, managers and lawyers, Forbes said. The magazine releases a separate list of highest-paid actresses.

