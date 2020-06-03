Akshay Kumar posts picture of sunset after Cyclone Nisarga, says it’s ‘proof every day can end beautifully’. See here

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a picture of the sunset, after Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Mumbai. Taking to social media, Akshay posted the picture, perhaps from Juhu beach, which is near his house, and wrote, “Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully.”

Akshay’s Instagram post has been ‘liked’ close to 300000 times. “Lots of love,” wrote a fan in the comments section, while others left heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, Akshay had shared guidelines to help citizens of Mumbai stay safe during the cyclone. Sharing a video, Akshay wrote on Twitter: “The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being.”

In the video, he lists out dos and don’ts issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The list includes the following - do not step out during the cyclone; if you find yourself outside, stay put at a safe place; don’t stand under a tree; don’t take shelter in weak buildings; if it is not essential, switch off gas and electricity inside your homes and tie all loose items near your place tightly like potted plants in your balcony.

On Tuesday, Akshay appeared in a public service advertisement urging people to take precautions as they prepare to return to work in a post-lockdown India. Akshay urged people to take precautions against the coronavirus, such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and frequent hand washing. He said in the advertisement, shot during the lockdown with director R Balki, that contracting the virus is unlikely if one takes precautions.

