Sections
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar posts picture of sunset after Cyclone Nisarga, says it’s ‘proof every day can end beautifully’. See here

Akshay Kumar posts picture of sunset after Cyclone Nisarga, says it’s ‘proof every day can end beautifully’. See here

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared an inspiring picture of the sunset, after Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Akshay Kumar had also shared guidelines for people to stay safe during the cyclone.

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a picture of the sunset, after Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Mumbai. Taking to social media, Akshay posted the picture, perhaps from Juhu beach, which is near his house, and wrote, “Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully.”

Akshay’s Instagram post has been ‘liked’ close to 300000 times. “Lots of love,” wrote a fan in the comments section, while others left heart emojis.

 

Earlier in the day, Akshay had shared guidelines to help citizens of Mumbai stay safe during the cyclone. Sharing a video, Akshay wrote on Twitter: “The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being.”



In the video, he lists out dos and don’ts issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The list includes the following - do not step out during the cyclone; if you find yourself outside, stay put at a safe place; don’t stand under a tree; don’t take shelter in weak buildings; if it is not essential, switch off gas and electricity inside your homes and tie all loose items near your place tightly like potted plants in your balcony.

Also read: Cyclone Nisarga: Ahead of landfall, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty share precautions

On Tuesday, Akshay appeared in a public service advertisement urging people to take precautions as they prepare to return to work in a post-lockdown India. Akshay urged people to take precautions against the coronavirus, such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and frequent hand washing. He said in the advertisement, shot during the lockdown with director R Balki, that contracting the virus is unlikely if one takes precautions.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step, says expert and all the latest news
Jun 03, 2020 21:06 IST
Amid Ladakh border tension, NHAI starts work on emergency airstrip in south Kashmir
Jun 03, 2020 21:01 IST
47 new Covid-19 cases in Goa in largest spike as tally crosses 100
Jun 03, 2020 20:56 IST
US probe into digital services taxes may trigger another trade tussle with India
Jun 03, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.