Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar posts sweet birthday message for daughter Nitara: ‘I love my baby girl more than I knew was possible’

Akshay Kumar posts sweet birthday message for daughter Nitara: ‘I love my baby girl more than I knew was possible’

Akshay Kumar expressed his love for his little ‘princess’ Nitara in a sweet birthday wish shared on Instagram. He also shared a picture of them playing on a grassy field.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara turned eight on Friday.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of him and his daughter Nitara, along with a loving birthday message to her. He called her his ‘princess’ and said that he loves her more than he knew was possible. He also wrote that while everyone is waiting for 2020 to end, he was grateful for its silver lining - the opportunity to spend lots of time with his children.

In the photo shared by Akshay, he is playing on a grass field with Nitara. “As much as everyone would like to see the back of 2020, I wish this moment, this year, this chance to spend so much time with my kids would last forever, these opportunities are my Silver Lining to 2020. Happy 8th Birthday to my Princess, my Happiness, my Reason to still be a Big Kid. I love my baby girl more than I knew was possible,” he wrote.

 

Also read | Deepika Padukone was the admin of WhatsApp group in which drugs were discussed: report

Twinkle Khanna also shared a sweet birthday wish for Nitara. Sharing two cute photos of her daughter, she wrote, “My little one turns 8! Along with all the strange and wonderful bits and bobs that seem to permeate her universe, the first copy of our children’s book-When I Grow Up I Want To Be.. has also been presented to her-for a review:) I don’t know what she wants to be when she grows up, all I know is that it’s happening too fast. #BirthdayGirl.”

Currently, Akshay is in Scotland with his family - Twinkle, Nitara and son Aarav. The actor is shooting in Glasgow for his espionage thriller, Bell Bottom, in which he will be seen as a RAW agent. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is set in the 1980s and said to be inspired by true events. It is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
Sep 25, 2020 20:10 IST
Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks HC judge in Kangana Ranaut case
Sep 25, 2020 19:09 IST
CSK vs DC live: Dhoni’s stumping ends Shaw’s innings, CSK hit back
Sep 25, 2020 20:31 IST
DNA of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter matches with family: J&K police
Sep 25, 2020 19:33 IST

latest news

Highly detailed map of the human heart created to guide treatments
Sep 25, 2020 20:30 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family feels probe is going into different direction: Lawyer
Sep 25, 2020 20:28 IST
Uttarakhand farmers protest farm bills, say ‘leaders weren’t consulted’
Sep 25, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- DC innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights
Sep 25, 2020 20:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.