Akshay Kumar posts sweet birthday message for daughter Nitara: ‘I love my baby girl more than I knew was possible’

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of him and his daughter Nitara, along with a loving birthday message to her. He called her his ‘princess’ and said that he loves her more than he knew was possible. He also wrote that while everyone is waiting for 2020 to end, he was grateful for its silver lining - the opportunity to spend lots of time with his children.

In the photo shared by Akshay, he is playing on a grass field with Nitara. “As much as everyone would like to see the back of 2020, I wish this moment, this year, this chance to spend so much time with my kids would last forever, these opportunities are my Silver Lining to 2020. Happy 8th Birthday to my Princess, my Happiness, my Reason to still be a Big Kid. I love my baby girl more than I knew was possible,” he wrote.

Also read | Deepika Padukone was the admin of WhatsApp group in which drugs were discussed: report

Twinkle Khanna also shared a sweet birthday wish for Nitara. Sharing two cute photos of her daughter, she wrote, “My little one turns 8! Along with all the strange and wonderful bits and bobs that seem to permeate her universe, the first copy of our children’s book-When I Grow Up I Want To Be.. has also been presented to her-for a review:) I don’t know what she wants to be when she grows up, all I know is that it’s happening too fast. #BirthdayGirl.”

Currently, Akshay is in Scotland with his family - Twinkle, Nitara and son Aarav. The actor is shooting in Glasgow for his espionage thriller, Bell Bottom, in which he will be seen as a RAW agent. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is set in the 1980s and said to be inspired by true events. It is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more