Sections
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar, R Balki shoot for Covid-19 awareness campaign at Mumbai studio, use ‘all precautions’. See pics

Akshay Kumar, R Balki shoot for Covid-19 awareness campaign at Mumbai studio, use ‘all precautions’. See pics

Akshay Kumar and R Balki shot for an advertisement campaign for the health ministry on the precautions to take amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the lockdown restrictions ease.

Updated: May 25, 2020 18:27 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

R Balki has earlier directed Akshay Kumar in Pad Man.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker R Balki on Monday shot for an advertisement campaign regarding the “post lockdown responsibilities” at Kamalistan studio while taking necessary precautions. Balki said the advertisement was for the health ministry and the team took all the necessary precautions, including wearing masks and working with minimal crew.

“This is an ad for the health ministry featuring Akshay Kumar about the post lockdown responsibilities of each one of us. We need to get back to work but ensure our safety and those of others. So at our shoot we did the same. Like getting back to work with social distancing, sanitised outdoor set, disinfectant screen, masks. We got used to it in a few minutes. There was minimal crew and very strict protocols,” Balki told PTI.

The director, who has collaborated with Akshay in films like Pad Man and Mission Mangal, said the crew realised the shooting can be done “quite easily” following all the guidelines. “Anil Naidu, the producer, showed us how we can do the same shoot with fewer people with maximum safety ensured. Of course, we had all the permissions of police etc. We needed to do this as this messaging was extremely important,” he added.

Also read: Vir Das’ neighbour sneezes on him during altercation, asks his dead parents to haunt actor. Watch video



According to pictures and videos doing the rounds from the sets, the crew had to pass through a disinfection tunnel, post which they were handed masks, face shields and had their temperature checked by medical personnel in PPE suits.



 

Shooting for films and other production activities continue to stay suspended from mid-March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra governor
May 25, 2020 19:46 IST
Thane Civil Hospital to get 150 more beds for Covid ward
May 25, 2020 19:46 IST
Haryana facilitates return of Manipur students stranded in Delhi
May 25, 2020 19:46 IST
HDFC Ltd Q4 profit declines 10% to Rs 4,342 cr
May 25, 2020 19:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.