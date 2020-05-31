Akshay Kumar rubbishes reports of booking charter flight for sister, tweets news ‘FAKE from start to end’

Sections
Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to refute reports that he booked an entire plane for his sister to travel during this pandemic safely.

Updated: May 31, 2020 19:34 IST

By HTC, Hindustan Times

Actor Akshay Kumar has denied that he booked a charter flight only for his sister to travel to Delhi.

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Sunday evening to rubbish reports about him booking a whole flight for his sister, Alka Bhatia, and her kids so that they could travel to Delhi. In his tweet, he wrote, “This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!..” 

The said report quoted a source who claimed Akshay booked a whole passenger flight and converted it into a chartered flight, for his sister to fly from Mumbai to Delhi in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation. It further said that the flight had only four crew members taking care of them.

The 52-year-old actor further wrote in his tweet that he is planning to take a legal step against this. “Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports!” read his remaining tweet.

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently locked up inside his house in the lockdown, with his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav and Nitara. He was recently also spotted shooting with filmmaker R. Balki for an awareness campaign, complete with all the required precautions.



