Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom completes shoot, releases captivating new poster

Akshay Kumar has shared a new poster of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom, after his team completed the film’s shoot amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor is seen in a suit, with shades on his face and a bag in his hand.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here’s the poster.”

“It’s teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it’s time to get things moving again.” said Akshay Kumar as the film completed its start-to-finish schedule.

His co-star Huma Qureshi also shared the poster and wrote, “Shooting a film felt impossible in this environment. But this team ensured that we do it well and with flair! You guys rock!!!”

Vaani Kapoor said, “This was easily among the smoothest productions that I have been a part of. I was concerned about how it was going to play out, given the fear and health concerns but I must thank and congratulate Pooja Entertainment for the fantastic planning and the attention to detail. I hope this gives encouragement and confidence to other people back home to shoot.”

Akshay on Tuesday announced a wrap on the Glasgow shooting schedule of Bell Bottom. The Good Newwz actor posted a picture on social media featuring his wife Twinkle Khanna and some of the cast members. “So many happy faces in one frame...that’s the result of a good schedule. Goodbye Glasgow, hello London,” wrote Akshay as he captioned the picture on Instagram.

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee plays a romantic character for first time in PariWar, fulfils all 3 criteria needed for his mom’s approval

The Namaste London actor who is known for his well-disciplined routine, broke his cardinal rule of working only eight hours a day and recommended the team Bell Bottom to pull off a double shift. Aware of the precious time lost to the initial 14 days of quarantine after landing in Scotland, Akshay realised the financial hit the producers would have to take, given the huge size of the unit. That’s when he decided to break his cardinal rule of working eight hours a day, after 18 years.

The spy-thriller movie, directed by Ranjit M Tewari is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The movie also features Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Akshay released the first poster of the film in November, last year.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more