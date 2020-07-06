Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom team to fly to UK in August for shoot

Sections
The shooting of Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s Bell Bottom will begin in the UK in August. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 11:20 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bell Bottom stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bell Bottom will be among the first films to begin shooting post lockdown. The entire cast of the film including Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta will head to the UK in August for the shoot.

The makers shared a new picture to announce the same. It shows Akshay sitting over a vintage luxury car and the three female actors Vaani, Huma and Qureshi standing besides it. Producer Jackky Bhagnani is seen sitting on the footstep of the car.

Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller and will be set in the 1980s. The film is about one of India’s forgotten heroes and will have Vaani as the female lead opposite Akshay. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

Talking about working with Akshay for the first time, Vaani said, “I am excited to share the screen space with Akshay Sir. It is definitely a script I instantly clicked with and knew I wanted to be part of. I am also thrilled to partner with Pooja Entertainment who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. I’m eagerly waiting to start shooting Bellbottom.”



The film is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Emmay Entertainment.

Akshay had unveiled the first look of the film in November last year. He is seen sporting a moustache while looking dapper in a coffee-tone suit and dark shades. He proudly stands in front of a vintage luxury car and has a plane flying over him on the poster.

Besides Bell Bottom, Akshay has an interesting lineup of films. One of his films, Laxmmi Bomb will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. His Rohit Shetty film Sooryavanshi, which was earlier scheduled to release in March, will now hit the theatres around Diwali this year.

