Akshay Kumar’s Covid-19 ad, shot during lockdown, released: Actor encourages people to go to work, be ‘atmanirbhar’

The public service advertisement actor Akshay Kumar shot for during the coronavirus lockdown has been released. The one-and-a-half minute advertisement was shared by the Press Information Bureau on Twitter.

“Our battle with #COVID19 is not over, but we will not be afraid of the virus. We will take all precautions and we are going to move on with our lives,” the tweet read. The advertisement shows Akshay in a village setting, coming across a neighbour who asks him why he has ventured outdoors as soon as the lockdown was lifted.

“Aren’t you afraid you’ll catch the virus?” the neighbour asks. “Initially I was afraid, but then I learned that if one takes precautions, catching the virus is unlikely,” Akshay responds.

Akshay then lists the precautions he is taking, which include wearing a mask, washing hands, and maintaining social distance. “If the health service workers are sacrificing so much to save our lives, the least we can do is to make it easier for them,” Akshay continues. The actor also seems to suggest that there is nothing to worry about if one does contract the illness, as the government has enough hospitals ready to treat patients.

“This is no time to worry, it is the time to support each other,” the actor continues. Akshay’s words encourage the neighbour to also go to work. The neighbour says that it would be the dishonourable thing to not go to work. Akshay ends the advertisement by saying that the country needs to be made ‘atmanirbhar’.

The ad, shot by filmmaker R Balki at Kamalistan studio while taking necessary precautions, was shot with a minimal crew. “This is an ad for the health ministry featuring Akshay Kumar about the post lockdown responsibilities of each one of us. We need to get back to work but ensure our safety and those of others. So at our shoot we did the same. Like getting back to work with social distancing, sanitised outdoor set, disinfectant screen, masks. We got used to it in a few minutes. There was minimal crew and very strict protocols,” Balki told PTI.

The Maharashtra government recently revised its guidelines regarding the prohibition of film shoots in the state, allowing for certain relaxations in non-containment zones.

In March, Akshay had shared a video of himself, furiously telling people to stay indoors as the government announced a lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19. “Every time I talk about what’s in my heart with politeness but today I am so angry, forgive me if I end up saying anything rude,” he opened by saying in the video. “Have some people really lost it? Who here doesn’t understand the word lockdown? You think you are so brave. All this will get you in trouble. You’ll end up in a hospital and make your family sick too... No one will be left. Use your brain, I beg you,” he added.

