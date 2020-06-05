Akshay Kumar’s earnings revealed by Forbes: Here are 5 highest-paid celebs in the world

Akshay Kumar is the only Indian to feature on Forbes 2020 list of World’s 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities.

Actor Akshay Kumar is the only Indian to feature on Forbes 2020 list of World’s 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities, and in an interesting coincidence, his rank is the same as his age, 52. Kylie Jenner and Kanye West topped the list, but sports stars, including Roger Federer and Lionel Messi, dominated the top 10.

Akshay’s rank and earnings saw a drop with the actor placed on 52nd spot with estimated $48.5 million earnings (approximately Rs 366 crore); he was on the 33rd spot last year with earnings of $65 million.

Forbes called Akshay “Bollywood’s top-earning star”. Mentioning how Kumar is prepping for his first television series, Amazon Prime’s The End, the magazine said, “A bankable movie star, he commands up to $13 million upfront for films like the upcoming Bachan Pandey and Bell Bottom.” They also wrote he was “one of India’s most philanthropic celebrities, he donated $4.5 million to coronavirus relief in the country.”

Akshay bested Hollywood celebs such as Will Smith (ranked 69 with earnings of $44.5 million) and Angeline Jolie (ranked 99th with $35.5 million earnings). He is also ahead of pop stars such as Rihanna (60), Katy Perry (86), Lady Gaga (87) and Jennifer Lopez (56).

Kylie Jenner has emerged as the highest-paid celeb in the world. ( REUTERS )

Forbes estimated that Kylie Jenner earned $590 million in the last 12 months, mostly from the sale of a 51% stake in her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty in 2019. Jenner, 22, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, made headlines a week ago when Forbes said that after reviewing data from the Coty sale, it no longer believed she was a billionaire as it had declared a year ago.

Jenner responded saying that the original Forbes estimate was based on “a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions.”

West, who is married to Kardashian, followed with an estimated $170 million in earnings, much of it from his deal with Adidas for his Yeezy sneaker brand. West was also the top-earning musician, followed by Elton John who raked in most of his estimated $81 million from a lengthy farewell tour.

Forbes said the Celebrity Top 100 earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019, after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered stadiums and sports arenas.

Tennis champion Federer took third place with an estimated $106.3 million, mostly from endorsement deals with the likes of Japanese clothing company Uniqlo and watch maker Rolex. He was followed by soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

Forbes compiled the list by estimating pre-tax earnings from June 2019-June 2020, before deducting fees for managers, based on data from Nielsen, touring trade publication Pollstar, movie database IMDB, as well as interviews with industry experts and many of the celebrities themselves.

Newcomers this year included Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda ($45.5 million) and musician Billie Eilish ($53 million), who at age 18 was the youngest of the Celebrity 100.

(With inputs from agencies)