Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii breaks viewership record on Disney+ Hotstar, beats Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

Actor Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmii landed online on Monday, and the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has said that the film broke viewership records within hours of release. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is a remake of his Tamil movie Kanchana and also features Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manu Rishi Chadha, Rajesh Sharma and others.

A social media post from the platform said that the movie “broke all previous records set by any other Bollywood blockbuster within hours of its release.” Previously, Disney+ Hotstar had made a similar announcement after the release of Dil Bechara. “A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever,” it had said.

An excited Akshay thanked fans and said in a press statement, “I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response that Laxmii received. It’s heartening to know that audiences and fans from across the country logged on to Disney+ Hotstar VIP to watch the movie within hours of its release. Who doesn’t love beating records – whether it’s at the box-office or opening night on streaming platforms. Nothing is comparable to this feeling of euphoria.”

The film opened to negative reviews and most critics panned it for being insensitive towards the transgender community. The Hindustan Times’ review of the film said, “The film has no business calling itself a horror-comedy. Neither is it particularly funny, nor is it all that scary. Lawrence might as well have called it a drama. Talking of comedy, it’s of such poor quality that you crave for some genuine laughs.”

