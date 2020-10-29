Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb renamed to Laxmii

Actor Akshay Kumar in a still from his upcoming movie Laxmii, which was earlier titled Laxmmi Bomb.

After much anticipation, the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb was dropped online and managed to impress the audiences with its funny and scary scenes. Actor Akshay Kumar’s character as a transgender has already been creating quite a buzz.

On Thursday, the film directed by Raghava Lawrence went for its censor certificate and post the screening, the makers had a discussion with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Keeping in mind and respecting the sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film — Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have now decided to change the title of their film.

The horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is now titled as Laxmii. The film is a a remake of the 2011 Tamil film, Kanchana, which was also directed by Lawrence. Laxmmi marks his Hindi directorial debut.

The film is set to premiere on Nov 9 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and is produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

