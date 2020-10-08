Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb trailer to be out tomorrow

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb trailer to be out tomorrow

The first trailer for Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb will be unveiled on Friday. The actor took to social media on Thursday to share the news with his fans and also released a short teaser.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 15:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Laxmmi Bomb will be out on November 9.

Dropping a short teaser of his upcoming flick Laxmmi Bomb, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday revealed that the trailer of the film will be released on Friday.

The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a short video that features a bomb that is about to explode. “Hassoge, darroge aur apne ghar valo ke sath milkar kal sab se bada dhamaka dekhoge (You will laugh, you will fear. You will see a big explosion with your family tomorrow),” he wrote in the caption.

 

“Watch #LaxmmiBomb Trailer, coming out tomorrow!#YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali! #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,” he added.



Earlier, Akshay dropped a spooky glimpse from Laxxmi Bomb and announced the release date of the film on social media.

Also read: Bobby Deol says Shekhar Kapur quit Barsaat after 27 days, left him frustrated; dad Dharmendra had to step in to save the day

While launching the first two looks of his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb by live interaction on Hotstar Disney Plus the actor called the genre of the movie his “favourite” and a “passion project”, Akshay said he was looking forward to the film.

The film is all set to premiere on streamer Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
Oct 08, 2020 15:36 IST
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Oct 08, 2020 15:56 IST
Realty sector picking up in Mumbai metropolitan region, says report
Oct 08, 2020 15:43 IST
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Oct 08, 2020 15:12 IST

latest news

In a first, scientists discover 2.5 million-year-old dragonfly fossil in India
Oct 08, 2020 16:13 IST
Uttarakhand gets system to communicate with remote areas, can save lives in crises
Oct 08, 2020 16:11 IST
Pune civic body collects Rs 5.31 cr in property tax under amnesty scheme
Oct 08, 2020 16:12 IST
Foreign airlines ops won’t be allowed at Indian airlines’ expense: Puri
Oct 08, 2020 16:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.