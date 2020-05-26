Sections
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj sets to be destroyed before monsoon, scenes yet to be shot

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj sets to be destroyed before monsoon, scenes yet to be shot

The sets of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming period epic, Prithviraj, will be taken down before the monsoon, because of the delay caused in filming due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: May 26, 2020 09:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. (IANS)

Sets created for the upcoming period epic Prithviraj,starring Akshay Kumar, will be taken down, because the cost of maintaining them during the coronavirus lockdown was proving to be too high to bear. With no filming expected to take place before the monsoon, the filmmakers reportedly took the decision to destroy the Dahisar sets, YashRaj Films has confirmed.

A Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying, “The head honchos of Yash Raj Films had kept the set standing over the past two months, hoping that the situation would improve soon. However, with the rains only weeks away, it doesn’t seem feasible to retain the set any longer. The makers are currently procuring necessary permission to have it pulled down. Akshay had filmed a major portion of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed drama at the Dahisar set before the lockdown was announced, but some crucial sequences have yet to be shot.”

According to YashRaj, the sequences will now be shot at an indoor set, once filming is allowed to resume. Two sets were erected at Dahisar, according to the report. One was a palace and the other an arena in which an action sequence was supposed to be filmed.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, R Balki shoot for Covid-19 awareness campaign at Mumbai studio, use ‘all precautions’. See pics



Prithviraj was supposed to release around Diwali this year, with beauty queen Manushi Chhillar making her film debut opposite Akshay. Another of his films, Sooryavanshi, was ready for release in March, but was delayed. The actor’s Laxxmi Bomb is rumoured to be headed directly to a streaming platform.



It was recently reported that Akshay filmed a Covid-19 awareness campaign at a Mumbai studio with director R Balki, having taken all the necessary precautions, including wearing masks and working with minimal crew.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

AZ want Ajax’s place in Champions League group phase
May 26, 2020 09:17 IST
Covid-19 state tally: Cases spike in Tamil Nadu as India crosses another grim milestone
May 26, 2020 09:17 IST
Salim Khan exchanged wishes with son Salman Khan over the phone
May 26, 2020 09:14 IST
Akshay’s Prithviraj sets to be destroyed before monsoon, filming incomplete
May 26, 2020 09:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.