Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi not releasing on Diwali despite theatres opening from Oct 15: report

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi is not releasing on Diwali despite government giving a go-ahead for cinemas to open. One of the producers of the film, Reliance Entertainment has said they will first wait and watch audience’s response, before deciding on its release.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif play lead roles in Sooryavanshi.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi is not releasing on Diwali. Confirming the news was one of the film’s producer, Reliance Entertainment.

On Wednesday, the ministry of home affairs had decreed that cinemas, theatres, multiplexes would be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15. The news was received warmly; as many as 10 highly anticipated Bollywood and Hollywood films are gearing for theatrical release. Among the films that were expected to go for a big theatre release was Akshay and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi.

However, CEO of Reliance Entertainment, Shibasish Sarkar, has confirmed that they are in no hurry to release their film as there was no confirmation on whether theatres were opening in all states including Maharashtra where Bollywood is based. He told Times of India, “Theatres aren’t reopening in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu either. So, we shall wait and watch before deciding the release of 83 and Sooryavanshi. Look, even if theatres open in all states by November 1, we can’t release such a big film, doing only 15 days of promotion.”

He said that before releasing such a big film the makers would want to wait and watch how public responds. He added, “Some film will definitely release in December. We shall watch the proceedings. We will know how many people came to see it. And who knows where Corona stands in India in December or November? What if cases are still high?”



There has been much delay in the release of the cop drama; in March the makers had informed that the film has been indefinitely postponed amid coronavirus pandemic. “We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID - 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience... And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right... After all, safety comes first... Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong... We shall pull through this...” one of the producers, Rohit Shetty Picturez, had shared in early March this year. The film’s initial release date was March 24.

Also read: An actor who used to be a supermodel is ‘mastermind’ of Bollywood drugs nexus: report

Later, in June this year, viewers were informed that the film would release on Diwali. Tweeting about it, PVR Cinemas had said: “Exciting times ahead.. Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas this 2020!”

Sooryavanshi is the continuation of the cop universe created by director-producer Rohit Shetty. His other films from the cop franchise include Singham series with Ajay Devgn and Simmba with Ranveer Singh.

