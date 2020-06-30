Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to release on Diwali, Ranveer Singh’s 83 to open on Christmas

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s 83, two of the biggest releases of the year, were pushed due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic which caused the shutdown of theatres all over the country. Now, PVR Pictures has announced new release dates for them -- Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres on Diwali 2020, while 83 will open on Christmas 2020.

“Exciting times ahead.. Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas this 2020!,” a tweet by PVR Cinemas read.

Sooryavanshi, the latest in Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise, features Akshay Kumar as anti-terror squad chief ACP Veer Sooryavanshi. Starring Katrina Kaif as the leading lady, the film will also have special appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as Inspector Bajirao Singham and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, respectively.

83, meanwhile, will tell the story of how Team India created history by winning the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time in 1983. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen as former captain Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu and Ammy Virk.

Also read: Anupam Kher shares epic memory of how he ‘broke the barricade, jumped on the stage’ to meet Michael Jackson

There was much speculation that Sooryavanshi and 83 might get an OTT release, as theatres remain indefinitely closed. However, Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, confirmed that the films will release in theatres only.

Kabir Khan, director of 83, confirmed that the makers were offered staggering amounts for the direct-to-digital rights of the film. However, he said, “83 is a film that has been envisioned and made to be experienced on the big screen and we are ready to wait for things to get normal and then release it in cinemas.”

Meanwhile, a number of big-ticket films will get a direct-to-digital release, including Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Follow @htshowbiz for more