Akshay Kumar says Aarav ‘doesn’t want to tell anyone he’s my son’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar says his son Aarav wants to have a life away from the media glare and create his own identity. Aarav was born to Akshay and actor-author Twinkle Khanna in 2002. The couple are also parents to seven-year-old daughter, Nitara.

"My son is very different. He just doesn't want to tell anyone that he's my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That's what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to (sic)," the actor told host Bear Grylls in the upcoming episode of Discovery's Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

Also read: Akshay Kumar has figured out ‘rasode mein kaun tha’, shares pic with Bear Grylls from Into The Wild special episode

The actor, who will next be seen in horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, said he has tried to inculcate his father's values in his son. "He's (my father was) the only influence I have in my life and I've followed all his rules and all his things that he has taught me. And I hope my son gets that," Akshay added.

Akshay took to Twitter last week to share the action-packed trailer of the upcoming Man vs Wild episode and revealed how Bear surprised him with a unique tea. “I visualized stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @bearGrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day @DiscoveryIn @DiscoveryPlusIn,” he tweeted.

The much-anticipated episode of the adventure show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app at 8 pm and on September 14 at 8 pm across 12 Discovery channels. Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth have accompanied Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness.

The episode will also raise awareness about a cause close to Akshay’s heart -- Bharat Ke Veer, which is a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India. “What I found interesting about the show is how nicely purpose is incorporated in an entertaining, survival and adventure led show. With regards to Bharat Ke Veer, it is a project, which remains close to my heart and I will continue to use all opportunities to help promote it with an aim to ensure that more and more countrymen become a part of it,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more