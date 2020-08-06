Sections
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar shares pic of Ram temple digital billboard from New York’s Times Square, says ‘Diwali came early this year’

Akshay Kumar shares pic of Ram temple digital billboard from New York’s Times Square, says ‘Diwali came early this year’

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a picture of a digital Ram Mandir billboard at New York’s iconic Times Square.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 09:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Akshay Kumar will soon leave for the UK to resume BellBottom’s shoot.

Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday shared a news item on the digital billboard of the Ram Mandir, displayed prominently at New York’s iconic Times Square. He said Diwali had arrived early this year.

The actor wrote: “Diwali came early this year. Historical day indeed! Jai Siya Ram.” The picture displays the final shape the temple will take after the construction is complete.  

Pictures and videos of the digital billboard were shared by many Twitter users as well. One user wrote: “Shree Ram Mandir digital billboard in New York’s Times Square, USA #JaiShriRam.” Another user wrote: “I was so proud to see our Ram Mandir and Ramji in Times Square today. Let’s celebrate this once in a lifetime event tonight at 7:30 pm.” The ceremony for the construction of the temple took place on Wednesday in Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the temple.

Meanwhile, Akshay has resumed work. The actor shot seven ads within 10 days and will reportedly fly to the UK to begin work on his next film, Bellbottom. Speaking about it, he mentioned how it was not possible to live with fear. “Of course, I was, but for how long can you live in fear? Initially, when the pandemic started, very little was known about the virus – the way it affects a person. So, there was a lot of fear. Now, with time, we know more and also that it’s possible to beat it if we’ve a good immune system. Hence, I decided to get back to work taking all the precautions, not just for me but the entire unit.”



Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares positive WhatsApp chat from less than a month before his death: ‘You loved us so dearly’

The actor has a busy calendar going forward -- on the occasion of rakhi festival, he announced a film called Raksha Bandhan. In October, he will resume shooting for his film Atrangi Re, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He is also slated to start shooting for his debut web series in 2021. His next release will be Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, Sooryavanshi.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tokyo governor to call for travel curbs during upcoming holiday season
Aug 06, 2020 10:19 IST
Corona effect: Just 215 schools in race for UP Board affiliation
Aug 06, 2020 10:11 IST
Amitabh pens poem on trolls, not with tears of weakness, but of joy
Aug 06, 2020 10:11 IST
Major UP rivers flow above danger mark, 536 villages in 16 districts hit by floods
Aug 06, 2020 10:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.