Akshay Kumar takes a bike ride in Mumbai, watch candid video

Akshay Kumar takes a bike ride in Mumbai, watch candid video

Akshay Kumar, who is back in Mumbai after nearly a month-long stay in Scotland for the shoot of his upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom, was seen riding pillion in Mumbai’s Versova area. Watch.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 11:29 IST

By HT entertainment desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Akshay Kumar was seen in Versova area in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)

Actor Akshay Kumar was spotted in Mumbai’s Versova area as he rode pillion on a motorbike with one his security guards. The actor, who awaits the release of his film Laxmmi Bomb in early November on an OTT platform, was seen wearing a cap and a face mask.

Dressed in a comfortable sports wear, the actor can be seen getting off a jetty and then getting onto the back seat of the bike. At one time, Akshay pretends to be on a call and puts his hand over his ear.

 

Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb will release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. Akshay plays a man who visits his in-laws in order to win them over but gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. The film’s trailer saw Akshay in a saree-clad avatar. The trailer has mostly received positive response with fellow actors Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn giving it their stamp of approval.



 

Ajay wrote how he had watched it a number of times. He wrote: “I’ve seen the Laxmmi Bomb trailer a couple of times. Must say, it’s truly entertaining. Akki has nailed the various avatars. Looking forward to November 9. @akshaykumar @offl_Lawrence @TusshKapoor @Shabinaa_Ent @advani_kiara @DisneyplusHSVIP.”

Similarly, Aamir wrote: “Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone.”

Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops 'truth bomb' about marriages and divorces: 'Choose your hard'

Recently, Akshay along with co-star Kiara Advani, shot for an episode on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the real star was transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi. A song from the film, Burj Khalifa, which was unveiled recently, has become quite popular with viewers too.

Through much of September, Akshay was in Scotland, shooting for his spy thriller, Bell Bottom. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

