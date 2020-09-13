Akshay Kumar thanks fans for celebrating his birthday: ‘I exist because of you’, watch

Actor Akshay Kumar, who turned 53 earlier this month on September 9, took to Twitter to thank fans for celebrating his birthday. He released a video to express his gratitude.

Speaking in Hindi, he said: “I would like to begin with asking for your forgiveness for taking three days to thank you. As you know I am in Scotland, shooting for my new film Bell Bottom. I am spending time with family and have got so much love from you. I have seen some of the fan clubs - some of you have planted trees, some have distributed grains in these difficult times. To all Akkiians, thank you so much. I wish to tell one of my fans, Ramesh, who has been roaming around bare feet. ‘Rameshji, please wear slippers. In coronavirus times, you might endanger the lives of your family. If I come to Rajasthan, I will try and meet you’. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart - I exist because of you.”

Akshay has been shooting in Scotland for the last couple of weeks. The actor, accompanied by his family and co-stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, left for the United Kingdom in early August. After the mandatory quarantine period, the team has commenced shoot for Bell Bottom, a spy thriller set in the 1980s. The film is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Some time back, a few pictures of Akshay, from the shoot, landed on the internet. The actor sports a retro look in them.

On his birthday, the makers -- Pooja Entertainment - also released his new look from the film. The retro aesthetics were hard to miss as was the swag factor.

Social media updates indicate that apart from actors Akshay, Lara and Hum; Vaani Kapoor, Adil Hussain and producers Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit Tewari are currently in the country as part of the shoot crew.

The spy-thriller, directed by Ranjit M Tewari is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The first poster of the movie was released by Akshay Kumar in November, last year. Vaani will be seen sharing the screen space opposite the Good Newwz actor for the first time.

