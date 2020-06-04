Akshay Kumar the only Indian actor to feature in Forbes 2020 list of World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities

Expect Khiladi Akshay Kumar to always be among the top rankers, be it the box office numbers, or even the many lists of powerful and rich people across the globe. And this time, he has outdone himself.

We have learnt that the 52-year-old is the only Indian to feature on Forbes 2020 list of World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities, at the number corresponding to his age, 52.

In this list, he has beaten celebs such as Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jennifer Lopez, and singer Rihanna, with earnings of 48.5 million dollars.

A source tells us, “Akshay is the frontrunner when it comes to delivering at the box-office with his films. And his earnings are not just limited to that. He also has lucrative brand endorsements in his kitty, and will also be seen making his web debut with a show tentatively called The End.”

There have been reports that Hollywood filmmakers have been chasing him to star in their films too of late. “This naturally proves that Kumar’s brand value is at an all-time high,” the source adds.

Proving this is the interview that the actor gave to Forbes where Kumar talks about his humble beginnings, and how he worked his way to the top. “You have to change with the times. From screenplays and scripts to technology and the way of shooting and the audience. The zeros in my check have changed. Everything has changed.” Kumar is quoted as saying, adding that he had entered the film industry with the aim to only earn money.

“I just wanted to earn around 10 crore rupees (about $1.3 million today), that’s it. But I’m a human being, and when I made my first ($1.3 million), I thought, why can’t I make 100 crores ($13 million). To be honest there was no stopping me,” he said.

But Kumar is also known to be a good Samaritan, always coming forward to help the country in crisis such as the current Covid-19 pandemic, and many natural calamities in the past.

Follow @htshowbiz for more