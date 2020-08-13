Akshay Kumar to contribute Rs 1 crore each to Bihar and Assam CM Relief Fund to help them in flood situation

Actor Akshay Kumar has always taken the lead when it comes to supporting a cause or helping people.

He might be shooting for his film, Bell Bottom, in Scotland right now, but actor Akshay Kumar makes sure he remains up to date with what’s happening back home in India. And when it comes to extending support for a cause or coming forward to help the people of his country and offer aid to areas hit by natural calamities, Kumar has always taken the lead.

After pledging Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES Fund in March this year to help the country deal with the Covid-19 crisis, the actor has once again come forward, this time to help Bihar and Assam during floods.

Kumar has decided to contribute Rs one crore each to Bihar and Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help them overcome the current flood situation in their respective districts.

A source tells us, “On Thursday, Akshay Kumar spoke to CMs of Bihar and Assam and pledged a sum of rupees one crore each at a time when these areas are affected by the natural calamity. Both the Chief Ministers have expressed gratitude and appreciated his gesture that amid so much negativity all around, he could think of the betterment of these states.”

This isn’t the first time that Kumar has done a good deed for the welfare of states hit by such calamities.

Last year in March, the actor had donated Rs one crore to CM Relief Fund for the assistance of the victims of Cyclone Fani in Odisha and help them rebuild their lives. In July, helping people during Assam floods, he donated Rs one crore each to the CM Relief Fund and for Kaziranga Park rescue. Later in October, he pledged Rs one crore to rehabilitate 25 families struggling with the Bihar floods and Hindustan had helped him in narrowing down his research. In 2018, he had contributed to the CM Distress Fund towards the flood-ravaged Kerala.

Clearly, for Kumar, who is the only Bollywood star among Forbes’ highest-paid actors of 2020 with Rs 362 crore earning and features in the top 10, he never forgets to give back to those in need.