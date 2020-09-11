Akshay Kumar to produce Priyadarshan’s next, filmmaker says ‘his doors were always open for me, but I did not go to him’

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has said Akshay Kumar always had his “doors open” for him but he did not approach the actor earlier for the lack of a good project. Akshay has collaborated with the director after more than a decade for another comedy - only, this time the actor will be producing the film instead of featuring in it.

Elaborating on why it took a decade for the hit duo to get back together, Priyadarshan told Mid Day, “All these years, I was afraid whether I had the right subject to approach him. His doors were always open for me, but I did not go to him. He is still the same, constantly in search of good content. I have had bitter experiences in Bollywood where I have found it difficult to [reach out to] certain stars. After doing so many films, I don’t want to beg stars to work with me. I would rather work with people who like to team up with me.”

“Akshay and I were supposed to take the film on floors by December. But, due to the current crisis, my films have got delayed. This movie will roll by July or August,” the filmmaker added.

The casting is likely to begin once they are free from their current projects. With Akshay has begun shooting Bell Bottom in Scotland, Priyadarshan is wrapping up the shoot of Hungama 2.

Priyadarshan gave Akshay one of his earliest comic hits, Hera Pheri in 2000 and then again in 2006 for Bhaagam Bhaag. They also came together for Bhool Bhulaiyya in 2007. Their last project together was in 2010 when Akshay featured in the lead role for Khatta Meetha.

Also read: Poonam Pandey marries Sam Bombay: ‘Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you’. See pics

Last year, talking about Akshay, Priyadarshan had told PTI, “I have done 47 films with Mohanlal and after him, Akshay became the most comfortable person for me to work with because he completely trusts me. He doesn’t ask what I’m making. He doesn’t want to know what I’m doing. He asks me ‘Sir are you excited?’ and I say ‘yes’ and we just start working. That confidence is there so I have a responsibility towards him. He trusts me so much that I make sure it works. That trust works well for us. He always says he learns a lot while working with me. His body language has become better. He has evolved a lot. We did Khatta Meetha and after that he started playing a lot of these middle class characters like Padman and others.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more