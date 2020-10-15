Akshay Kumar ‘touched’ as Aamir Khan applauds Laxmmi Bomb trailer: ‘Truly means a lot in these heavy times’

Aamir Khan showered praise on the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb and called it ‘superb’. He also complimented Akshay Kumar on his performance as a man possessed by the spirit of a transgender person and expressed his excitement to watch the film.

Sharing the Laxmmi Bomb trailer on his Twitter page, Aamir wished he could watch the film on the big screen. It is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9 but will release in theatres in select overseas markets.

“Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone,” Aamir wrote.

Akshay replied that he was ‘touched’ by the support and encouragement. “Dear @aamir_khan, thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times. So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen,” he wrote.

Kiara Advani, who stars alongside Akshay in Laxmmi Bomb, also thanked Aamir. “Thankyou so much @aamir_khan Sir for your wishes for our film,” she wrote, along with a folded hands emoji.

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the Tamil horror comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana, which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film marks Akshay’s digital debut.

Akshay called his role in Laxmmi Bomb his most ‘mentally intense’ in a virtual press conference earlier this year. “In my career of 30 years, this is my most mentally intense role. It has been that tough. I’ve never experienced something like this before. The credit goes to my director, Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of myself which I didn’t know existed,” he said, according to PTI.

“This is unlike any character I’ve ever played. I had to be careful to portray this character with utmost honesty, without offending any community,” he added.

