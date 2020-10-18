Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Oberoi: Appreciation overseas gives you credibility back in India

Akshay Oberoi: Appreciation overseas gives you credibility back in India

Actor Akshay Oberoi’s film Chhote Nawab is also set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati, which is going digital this year.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:38 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Akshay Oberoi recently starred in the web series, Flesh and High.

The pandemic has made ‘going digital’ the only way possible for the entertainment industry, which also meant that most film festivals around the world went virtual. Actor Akshay Oberoi’s film Chhote Nawab is also set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati, which is going digital this year.

“I’m thrilled that it’ll be shown at such a reputed film festival, among amazing films made by gifted filmmakers. The festival is held virtually and the attendees get to watch our film from the comfort of their homes. So, that’s quite an exciting first to have in 2020. A big thanks to the makers for creating cinema that makes space for Indian footprints world over,” he says.

Oberoi, whose earlier films including Gurgaon (2017) and Bombairiya (2019), have also travelled to international film festivals and garnered plaudits, feels that such recognitions makes people back home take the project more seriously.

 



“International means more audience good for the actor. We also have a bit of colonial hangover,” he says, adding, “Of course, we respect western cinema, so it’s like if the audiences and industries overseas have approved the cinema, then it makes people back home treat it suddenly with a little more weight.”

He further cites the example of Gurgaon and points, “It came back from Macau festival where it received glowing reviews, and it suddenly sent some waves around the film industry here (in India), which helped the film in the long run. It gives you credibility.”

All for the idea of digital film festivals, Oberoi believes this will ensure the smaller films, which otherwise don’t get noticed and can’t afford the big marketing, can find footing even in this pandemic situation.

“Festivals are a big part of the work that I do and that’s how you get the smaller high content movies.The films get early traction because with movies like these, you can’t afford the huge marketing and you don’t have stars that big to advertise. Festivals really help small movies. I was wondering what will happen to festivals because they’re so important in my career and the way it’s shaping up. I’m so glad that people are taking the concept of digital film festivals,” he concludes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
Oct 18, 2020 21:19 IST
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Oct 18, 2020 20:33 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat MI in 2nd Super Over
Oct 19, 2020 00:42 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Oct 18, 2020 21:44 IST

latest news

Timely EMI payers may be rewarded
Oct 19, 2020 00:48 IST
15-year-old raped in UP, accused arrested
Oct 19, 2020 00:39 IST
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Oct 19, 2020 00:30 IST
Maharashtra sees lowest one-day Covid toll since July 18; tally 1,595,381
Oct 19, 2020 00:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.