Akshay sir bhagwan ka roop hai. I will always keep him in my prayers, says Nupur Alankar

On June 9, in a Facebook post, actor Renuka Shahane urged people to financially help her friend-actor Nupur Alankar, who needed funds to take care of her ailing mother. When we spoke to Shahane, she had told HT, that “I have known Nupur for years, she is a khuddar girl and her problem stems from the PMC bank crisis. If she could access her fixed deposits, she would be okay.”

Nupur Alankar ( Photo: Twitter/alankarnupur )

A few days later, to her and Alankar’s surprise, they found an “angel” in superstar Akshay Kumar. In a long Twitter thread on June 16, Shahane wrote, “An angel from our film industry has helped Nupur with a staggering help that will help Nupur’s mother get the the best possible treatment.... At a time when there is this raging debate about people not being their for each other, this angel has proved that there are gems like him who will stand by someone in need, someone who they have never met or worked with... @akshaykumar ji A man with a heart of pure, unadulterated gold. Thank you is too small an expression to express my gratitude...”

Alankar had asked for help for Rs 6 lakhs for her mum’s treatment, when she posted on a crowdfunding website and later appealed on social media, which in turn got Shahane’s attention. Alankar says she is overwhelmed by Kumar’s generosity. “I feel Akshay sir is bhagwan ka roop. He doesn’t know me yet came to my aid and helped me generously. I was completely hopeless and he has brought back light into my life. I didn’t have words to express how awful and terrible I felt and now I don’t have words to express how grateful and thankful I am. He didn’t ask for any papers or test reports but simply transferred, more than what I needed in my mother’s account. I can never thank him enough or pay him back. I sent a text message to him and told him that he will always been in my prayers forever,” she says.