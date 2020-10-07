Sections
Alaya F attends Dubai birthday party of Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary. See inside video

Actor Alaya F attended the birthday party of Bal Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary, which was held in Dubai recently. His mother, Smita, posted a video from the party on Instagram.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 13:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.

Actor Alaya F attended the birthday party of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, which was held in Dubai this week. Both Aaishvary and his mother, Smita Thackeray, shared glimpses from the party on social media.

The video shared by Smita on Instagram shows the birthday boy cutting an elaborate ‘cake’, while others around him wish him a happy birthday. In her caption, Smita mentioned Alaya. In his own Instagram story from the party, Aaishvary tagged his mother and Alaya, and added a red heart emoji.

 

In January, he was spotted attending the premiere of Alaya’s debut Bollywood film, Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya had shared pictures with Aaishvary from her 22nd birthday party.

The actor has signed a three-picture deal with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. Speaking about the deal, the producer said in a statement, “I just followed my instinct. After working with Alaia in Jawaani Jaaneman and seeing her evolve as an actor, I knew she has what it takes in this field. I had this in mind since the very beginning. But working with her extensively on the film was a reassurance that ‘Yes, I want to do this’.”

Also read: Alaya F on not using not using mother Pooja Bedi, grandfather Kabir Bedi’s name: ‘I like my independence, making my own choices’

Alaya, however, had expressed concerns about her career after the coronavirus lockdown put everything on hold. She told Mid-Day, “My film released, and then we went into lockdown. I had just entered the industry, and had charted a long [journey] to get to this point. I was in conversation with a few people for some projects, but now I don’t know where the films stand. We are in a state of limbo.”

