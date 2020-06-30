Sections
Alaya F drops hair extensions in hilarious video from dance rehearsal, watch

Alaya F dropped her hair extensions in a throwback video from her dance class, eliciting a panicked response from her dance partner. Watch it here.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Alaya F shared her experience of dancing with hair extensions on.

Alaya F shared a funny video of her dance rehearsal with hair extensions on. As her partner dips her and pulls her back up, she gives a little shriek as her extensions fall to the ground. Her partner is seen with a panicked expression on his face. Posting the video on Instagram, she wrote, “...and I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless. @dimplekotecha @utkarshc21.”

Many Instagram users, including Shibani Dandekar and Zaheer Iqbal, dropped laughing emojis on the hilarious post. “That scary look on his faceee,” one fan commented, referring to the shocked expression of Alaya’s dance partner. “He must have gotten so scared that he destroyed ur hair,” another wrote. Complimenting her for her candour, an Instagram user wrote, “I love how candid you are.”

 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alaya has been missing her dance classes. She shared a throwback video of one of her routines, earlier this month, and wrote, “I miss classs!! This video is from when I was learning my first contemporary dance routine on Samjhawan (you can see it on my highlights). I enjoyed learning it so much at the time and now I’m really missing it so I’m thinking of starting a new one! any song suggestions? @utkarshc21 @dimplekotecha.”



Also read | ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s father still in deep shock’: Shekhar Suman after meeting actor’s family with Sandip Ssingh

Alaya made her Bollywood debut in January this year with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She played a 21-year-old girl who comes to London in search of her long-lost father and bonds with him, despite his initial reluctance to admit that he has a child. The film opened to positive reviews and was a box office success.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last month, Alaya expressed her desire to return to work. “I definitely do miss working. My career just about started and I had to take a break instantaneously. I wish I could jump back into work. I love the feeling of being on a film set,” she said, adding that she was utilising the time to read scripts.

