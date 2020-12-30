Alaya F on life advice she got from mom Pooja Bedi: ‘If you get married before 30, you’re doing the stupidest thing ever’

Sections
Actor Alaya F has spoken about the unusual life advice she received from her mother, Pooja Bedi. Alaya made her film debut with Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year.

Actor Alaya F, who made her film debut earlier this year with Jawaani Jaaneman, has said that her mother, actor Pooja Bedi, transferred some of her own independence onto her. Alaya said that her mother told her that getting married before the age of 30 would be the ‘stupidest’ thing that she could do.

In an interview, she was asked what being raised by a single mother was like. Alaya said that both her parents always stressed upon her the importance of being financially independent.

She told journalist Rajeev Masand, “When you’re raised by single parents, they are inherently very independent, so they like to pass that on to their children. Both my parents, for that matter, have constantly said to me ‘You have to be financially independent’. And in a country where parents usually put pressure on their kids for marriage, my parents are the complete opposite. They’re like ‘Als, if you get married before you’re 30 you’re doing the stupidest thing you’ve done in your life. Focus on your career, focus on your work, focus on building yourself’. That’s been said to me all the time.”

Previously, Alaya had spoken about her parents separation, and said that she didn’t remember much because she was very young at the time. She had told Pinkvilla, “I was 5 years old and I don’t really have that much memory of it. I had memory of years after that. I had a happy childhood and both my parents are still on great terms. They never made me feel that something sad has happened. It was just a divorce and it’s okay.”

The actor has shot for a movie with Anurag Kashyap, and reportedly signed a three-film deal with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films.

