Alaya F shares stunning photo in a cutout monokini on Goa beach, says ‘freedom’

Alaya F seems to be taking a relaxing vacation in Goa. She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her chilling on a beach. In the picture, she is wearing a white cutout monokini, with her arms raised in the air. “F R E E D O M,” she captioned the post.

“Ohhhh what a beautiful view with YOU in it,” one of her fan clubs commented, followed by a heart-eyes emoji. “Just stunning,” an Instagram user wrote. “Have a great holiday alaya. Looking fabulous ever,” another commented.

In May, Alaya’s mother Pooja Bedi was in the eye of a storm after she tweeted about an ‘unhygienic’ quarantine facility in Goa, where she was put up after driving to the state with her fiancé Maneck Contractor. She shared another video, a few days later, in which she said Goa was her home. She hit back at Goans who were criticising her for travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pooja clarified that they followed the necessary protocols and reminded everyone that Maneck is Goan. “His voter ID, Aadhaar card and his passport are registered to Goa. The homes that we possess and our properties are registered in Goa and our businesses are also registered in Goa. Goa is our home,” she said.

Alaya, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year, told Hindustan Times in May that she was forced to take a break almost immediately after her career in films began, thanks to the pandemic. “I definitely do miss working. My career just about started and I had to take a break instantaneously. I wish I could jump back into work. I love the feeling of being on a film set. I’ve been reading scripts during the lockdown. It’s great that I’m getting the time to read scripts,” she said.

Jackky Bhagnani, who produced Jawaani Jaaneman under his banner Pooja Entertainment, has already signed Alaya for another film. She has also signed a three-film deal with Jay Shewakramani, who co-produced her debut film under his banner Northern Lights Films.

