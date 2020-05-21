Alaya F ‘tried shooting something cool’ but failed miserably at it. Watch funny video

Alaya F poked fun at herself by sharing a video of her handstand fail. In the clip shared by her on Instagram, she is seen attempting a handstand, losing balance and falling. “Tried shooting something cool for you guys but the universe had different plans,” she wrote in her caption, followed by a facepalm emoji.

Nevertheless, fans supported her in the comments section, with some calling her ‘too cute’. “Haha. Not really. This is cool. You don’t get to see people posting fails,” one Instagram user wrote. “Hahaha caption so funny,” another commented.

Some fans also expressed concern for Alaya, who attempted this stunt in her balcony. “Move away from the railing pls,” one Instagram user wrote. Another wrote, “@alaya.f uff stay safe huh please.”

Currently, Alaya is quarantining at her house in Mumbai. She has been sharing glimpses of her daily activities on Instagram, from her artwork to her workout sessions to funny TikTok videos.

Recently, Alaya’s mother Pooja Bedi was in the eye of a storm after she drove to Goa with her fiancé Maneck Contractor. Pooja was criticised after she expressed her unhappiness about the condition of the quarantine facility they were kept in.

Pooja shared an inside video from the quarantine facility to back up her claims and said, “Forget sanitise, just look at the amount of dirt, fungus, mold… That means it is not sanitised, people are just coming in and out of here. Nothing is actually being cleaned at all. In facilities like these, where so many people are constantly coming, it’s more of a risk, I would say, to be in a facility like this than coming from a safe house and going to another safe house.”

Alaya made her Bollywood debut in January this year with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman. She has signed another film with Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and a three-film deal with Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

