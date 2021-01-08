Ali Abbas Zafar shares stunning pic from wedding with Alicia, says she was one of the dancers with Disha Patani in Bharat song

Sections
Ali Abbas Zafar shared another picture from his wedding with Alicia and revealed more details about his wife. She was one of the dancers who appeared with Disha Patani in a song from his film, Bharat.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 12:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ali Abbas Zafar has revealed that Alicia is of Iranian origin who grew up in France.

Film director Ali Abbas Zafar took his colleagues and fans by surprise when he announced he had married Alicia in his hometown Dehradun earlier this week. Since then, he has been sharing pictures from wedding, his latest one being with his new bride.

Sharing it, he simply dropped a heart emoji. The picture showed Alicia, in wedding finery, seated on a couch with Ali standing next to her. Yash Raj Studio’s casting director Shanoo Sharma reacted to it and wrote: “Love it.” Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabella, who intents to make her Bollywood debut, wrote: “Stunning.” Actor Dino Morea wrote: “Uffff. Royalee”.

 

Little is known about Alicia. However, with every passing day, more and more details are emerging. In an interview with Times of India, Ali acknowledged that Alicia was part of the group of dancers with Disha Patani in a song from Bharat.



 

 

In an earlier interview with Mid Day, he had opened up about Alicia and how he had pursued her for two years. “She is from France, so the visas were initially posing a problem. As soon as she got the visa, we went to Dehradun and got married at home. It was always planned this way. She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work, and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed.”

Incidentally, he got to know her while making Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). On the question of whether Alicia was keen on pursuing acting, he said the appearance in Bharat song was “just for fun”. “She’s a French model and quite technically sound. She is fully equipped to take up direction.”

Ali and Alicia married on January 3, 2021 at home. He wants to throw a party for his industry friends but doesn’t see it happening before October owing to the pandemic.

