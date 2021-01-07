Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Ali Abbas Zafar talks about his Mr India trilogy, says ‘Boney Kapoor will be really happy’ if Janhvi Kapoor is cast in Sridevi’s role

Ali Abbas Zafar talks about his Mr India trilogy, says ‘Boney Kapoor will be really happy’ if Janhvi Kapoor is cast in Sridevi’s role

Ali Abbas Zafar said that though he is yet to finalise the cast of his Mr India trilogy, producer Boney Kapoor will be over the moon if his daughter Janhvi Kapoor is cast in her mother Sridevi’s role.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 19:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ali Abbas Zafar said that while the cast of his Mr India trilogy is yet to be decided, Boney Kapoor will be elated if Janhvi Kapoor is signed.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar opened up about his ambitious Mr India trilogy and said that it will have no connection with Shekhar Kapur’s 1987 original, which starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead roles. He said that his Mr India will be an entirely new film, of international standards.

When asked if Janhvi Kapoor will step into her mother Sridevi’s shoes in the new Mr India, Ali said that producer Boney Kapoor ‘will be really happy if that happens’. Sridevi played a journalist in the original.

Talking to The Times of India about his Mr India, Ali said, “It will be a collaboration between Boney Kapoor and Zee. We shall be shooting in India and abroad as well. A large part of it will be on the sets as it will be very heavy on special effects. But, it has got nothing to do with Anil Kapoor’s Mr India; it’s a new sci-fi film, with a big budget and high production values. We want to create characters like the Avengers. This Mr India will be of international standards.”

When asked if Boney’s son, actor Arjun Kapoor, will be a part of Mr India, Ali said that they are yet to zero in on the cast. However, he said that Boney ‘will be really happy’ if his daughter Janhvi is cast in Sridevi’s role.



Also read: Guru Randhawa fuels engagement rumours as he teases ‘new beginnings’ with mystery woman. Nora Fatehi congratulates him

Last year, Ali said in a statement while announcing the Mr India trilogy, “It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character that has been loved by Indians for so many years.”

 

However, the announcement was met with opposition from Shekhar Kapur. “No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film,” he wrote on Twitter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
by Shishir Gupta
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
by Abraham Thomas
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause for concerns
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

latest news

53,000 applications for 5,647 Mhada houses in Pune division; lucky draw on Jan 22
by Siddharth Gadkari
SC puts Punjab on notice over delimitation of Mohali wards
by HT Correspondent
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul’s mother says Disha Parmar came over after his proposal
by HT Entertainment Desk
25,800 volunteers enroll for Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine’s Phase III trials
by Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.