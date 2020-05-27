Ali Fazal jokes about how ‘love ain’t that easy’, shares throwback pic with Richa Chadha as Eid photo, see it here

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to get married earlier this year but the wedding had to be called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Ali shared a throwback picture with Richa and joked about how it wasn’t easy being in love.

He wrote a long note: “Sorry Iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh.. Ramzaan has been a very introspective month and Eid went into praying for everyone and i mean everyone . So .. that took time. Love aint that easy ... haaaaa.. ok so here’s a photobooth moment of ‘yeh dekho hum log eid manaaya . Abhi hum pose degaaa.. Eid waala . Eid waala how do you do. Get better. We love you.’ Uske baad hum meditate kiya.. bahut tagda waala.. aisa ray of sunlight bhejaaa. Kyuke sabka light dim aur tunnel dark ho gaye hai.. toh haan woh thats done. Ok. Ok so now? Now for the pilates section plz click on the search button on ur insta page, 10 rupaye ki lag gayi, ek post toh milega wahaaaan... love and light from us to you.. Fade out. Fade in, sound... camera .. action.. phirse - Sorry iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh....... @therichachadha.”

The post, written in Hindi and English, was about how this season they could not a post an ‘Eid waala’ picture, how love is not easy, and how he has been spending time meditating.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were to marry in April.

In the picture, Richa is wearing a pale white salwar kameez paired with a dull grey printed dupatta while Ali is in a black kurta with white long scarf.

Also read: Bhagyashree says a photographer once asked Salman Khan to ‘catch and smooch her’. His reply won her over

In mid-March this year, the two announced that they had decided to postpone their wedding to later in the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Richa and Ali were scheduled to tie the knot in April, with many of their guests reportedly flying in from the US and Europe for the ceremony.

“Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the Covid -19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected,” a spokesperson for the actors said in a statement.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more