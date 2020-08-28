Ali Fazal on report saying he had a blink-and-miss appearance in Death on the Nile trailer: ‘I do not let social media affect me’

Actor Ali Fazal has responded to the news report where his appearance in the trailer of Hollywood film Death on the Nile was described as “blink and miss”. Ali said that he mostly ignored such stuff but his actor girlfriend Richa Chadha taught him that not everything should be accepted.

Ali told Mid-Day in an interview, “I had learnt to ignore and move on until Richa pointed out that some things are not acceptable. There is no need to pull your own people down. I have conditioned myself to not let social media affect me much. We live in a world where bots manage to sway trends, so it is hard to sift the real from the fake. But I am hopeful that we will come out of this age of information overload and find our bearings.”

Richa had called out a news report that said Ali had a ‘blink-and-miss’ appearance in the film’s trailer. “Shall I send over cutlery so you can eat your words after you watch the film?” she had tweeted.

Death on the Nile is a follow-up to director Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express. It stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Leticia Wright and Emma Mackey among others. Both films are adapted from the popular novels by Agatha Christie.

Meanwhile, Ali said in a statement that he is happy to showcase his diverse talent to his fans as both Mirzapur 2 and Death on the Nile are set for release on the same day. “I am happy that the world will get to see these two very different cinematic experiences of mine in the same year. And given the fact that Death on The Nile will be one of the first movies to release worldwide in theatres, I feel it will be a fresh change for audiences across the board. If only there was a panel sitting somewhere watching my work, they’d see the range I am aiming for,” he said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI in Mumbai

He added, “Both the releases have their audiences and are both two different ends of the spectrum. The opportunities presented in front of me have opened up this range. And for an actor, it is nectar. Right now, I am just hoping that Death On The Nile gets a theatrical release in India.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more