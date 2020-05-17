Ali Fazal on wedding with Richa Chadha: ‘We will celebrate with the world when everything is open again’

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha plan to ‘celebrate with the world’ once the coronavirus pandemic abates and the world opens for business again. The couple postponed their nuptials in April in the face of Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Ali said about their wedding, “It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps.”

Richa and Ali had postponed their wedding date as they “wish for everyone to be healthy and safe.” In a statement, the actors’ spokesperson had said, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

Earlier, speaking to HT, Ali had said that the first thing he wants to do after the lockdown is lifted is to go home. “I really want to go home. My mother is a little lonely and I want to spend time with her. Then I want to come back and resume work. We’ve already wasted half the year to a tragic incident. We need to start working to make up for the time lost,” he said.

He also said he is missing Richa but they keep in touch virtually. Speaking of a virtual party the duo recently attended, he said, “Poorna Jagannathan had invited Richa and me. It was a nice get-together through an Instagram live session. We played some cool songs. A lot of artistes such as Mahershala Ali, Mindy Kaling, Anoushka Shankar and Monica Dogra had joined in.”