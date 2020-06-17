Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ali Fazal pens emotional note as mother dies due to illness: ‘Phir kabhi Pammo’

Ali Fazal pens emotional note as mother dies due to illness: ‘Phir kabhi Pammo’

Ali Fazal, who lost his mother on Wednesday morning, wrote emotional notes for her on social media. She died due to health complications.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ali Fazal lost his mother on Wednesday morning.

Ali Fazal’s mother died on Wednesday morning due to health complications. The actor took to his Instagram stories to pay tribute to her. “Phir kabhi Pammo. Wahaan jahaan wahaan na jaana ho (Some other time, Pammo. The place where one does not have to go). Love, Ali Ps - abhi itna hee aaya likhne ko (I could only write this much now).”

Earlier, Ali had written on Twitter, “Ek last fight maar de meri jaan (Fight one last time, my love). . One fking punch... To hell with Him.” After his mother’s demise, he wrote, “I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (We only had this much time together, I don’t know why). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (I don’t have anymore words). Love, Ali.”

 

 



Ali’s representative said in a statement, “It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.”

Richa Chadha, Ali’s girlfriend, shared a picture of a sculpture of Goddess Kali with some candles near it and wrote, “Om Shanti.”

Also read: Thapki Pyar Ki team member Irfan dies after testing Covid-19 positive, Jaya Bhattacharya pens emotional note

Ali made his Bollywood debut with a special appearance in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, which starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. He has acted in films such as Always Kabhi Kabhi, Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos and Fukrey Returns. He will be seen next in the Hollywood film Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Instagram famous doggos have a virtual play date and it’s adorable. Watch
Jun 17, 2020 21:28 IST
Punjab’s panchayati raj institutions bag 13 national awards for good performance
Jun 17, 2020 21:27 IST
Mertens extends Napoli contract after setting club record
Jun 17, 2020 21:28 IST
Karthik Subbaraj confirms no online release for Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram
Jun 17, 2020 21:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.