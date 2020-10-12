Ali Fazal posts cute photo with girlfriend Richa Chadha, calls her a ‘superhero’

Actor Ali Fazal shared an adorable picture with his girlfriend, actor Richa Chadha, on Instagram and called her a ‘superhero’. In a note written for her, he likened her to Catwoman.

“Yeaaaaa, i Caught CaTtt!!! Found Cat woman wid her mask off and boom, i was there see? Annoying lil prick me. . see love, they gotz to kno , you is a super hero! The scum the scum the smudge the fudge. 43 goodies, a hoodlum and a judge. attica and lives mattering ( hear em?) Down n out - up and about,” he wrote.

“The funk’s’ no match to us .. Cuddle cushion coco!!! i love you little loco. Aaight, u go sav’em , i go save Mirza. For real???? Ali ? . Oh no i mean poetry ( yea, thats what we missing in my country- poetry) . Show needs no saving. Hehe,” he added.

Ali concluded his note on a slightly philosophical note: “I love all things defined , because they need smudging. Defination by defination ceases in conformity. The moment u form form you must be ready to dissipate . And if u ready then u hav imagined and if u have imagined, it creates a new future.. and therefore dissolves the mould. So i hear. Ok bye. @therichachadha.”

Also read | Mahhi Vij urges fans to convince Jay Bhanushali to have another baby: ‘It is lockdown and I am getting very bored’

Currently, Ali is gearing up for the release of Mirzapur 2, in which he plays the character of Guddu bhaiyya. In the new season, he will be seen avenging the deaths of his wife, Sweety, and brother, Bablu. The show will be out on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.

On the personal front, Ali and Richa were set to get married in April this year, but the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to their plans. A spokesperson for the actors confirmed in March that the wedding has been postponed and said, “They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more