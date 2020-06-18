Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ali Fazal pens emotional note on mother’s death, deleted Avengers Endgame scene hints Thanos may return

From Ali Fazal writing a note for his late mother to an Avengers Endgame deleted scene going viral, here are top news from the world of entertainment.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 10:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top news from the world of entertainment.

Ali Fazal pens emotional note as mother dies due to illness: ‘Phir kabhi Pammo’

Ali Fazal’s mother died on Wednesday morning due to health complications. The actor took to his Instagram stories to pay tribute to her. “Phir kabhi Pammo. Wahaan jahaan wahaan na jaana ho (Some other time, Pammo. The place where one does not have to go). Love, Ali Ps - abhi itna hee aaya likhne ko (I could only write this much now).”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister pens open letter to him, says ‘I know you were in a lot of pain’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti finally reached their Patna home and wrote a heartfelt note for her “baby” brother on Facebook who died by suicide on Sunday. She shared the note along with a picture of a handwritten card given to her by her late brother.

Avengers Endgame deleted scene suggests Thanos can return, Tony Stark’s sacrifice could be a waste

A deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame has opened the door for the villain Thanos to make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after being killed at the end of the film. The deleted scene is an alternate version of the interaction between Bruce Banner and the Ancient One, in which she explains the concept of alternate realities.

After gaining Instagram followers, Kangana Ranaut’s team slams article calling her comments on Sushant Singh Rajput a PR stunt



After reportedly gaining millions of Instagram followers after her comments on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut’s publicity team has slammed a report calling her statements a PR stunt. In a new social media post, Kangana’s team singled out an opinion piece and denied its allegations.



Paras Chhabra removes tattoo of ex Akanksha Puri’s name: ‘I don’t think I will get a name inked on my body anymore’

Bigg Boss 13 finalist and television actor Paras Chhabra has finally removed the name of his ex-girlfriend and television actor Akanksha Puri from his wrist and replaced the tattoo with the Bigg Boss eye. This comes months after their bitter break-up earlier this year.

