Ali Fazal shares monochrome picture with powerful quote: ‘I will smile through your gutters’

Ali Fazal took to Twitter to share a monochrome picture of himself in a pensive mood along with a caption about the power of art and humanity. “We will continue to shift the axes with ART. I will smile through your gutters. Humanity isn’t an empire that was built by rulers, its the inherent might we all carry within us . And in the name of humanity, we must all unite,” he wrote.

Dia Mirza shared his tweet along with a heart emoji. One of his fans replied with a Mirzapur gif of Pankaj Tripathi, along with the text, “Wah bhai, wah!” Another wrote, “The way you make morning good!!!”

Earlier this month, Ali shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Mirzapur 2, in which he played Guddu Pandit. A walking stick could also be seen in the frame. He revealed that using the stick ‘cost (him) months of physiotherapy in the wrist’ but he has no regrets as the show was worth it. He also shared some musings about the weather in Mumbai to world politics.

“That stick work cost me months of physiotherapy in the wrist. But worth every moment .. #mood in other news - looking towards interesting times. Bombay is already getting cold. Fascism maybe on its way out from the planet. Love to all @PrimeVideoIN #mirzapur2 #mirzapur,” he wrote.

Mirzapur saw him baying for blood, as he returned to avenge the deaths of his wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey). Ali will be seen next in Death On The Nile, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery directed by Kenneth Branagh, who will also play Hercule Poirot in the film. It was originally slated to hit the theatres in October but has been pushed to December owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

