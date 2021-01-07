Sections
Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt are two happy kids in this throwback picture shared by mum Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan has shared an adorable throwback picture of her two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen. The girls looks happy as they enjoyed each others’ company as kids.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 17:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen are very close as grown-ups as well.

Veteran actor Soni Razdan has shared a cute throwback picture of her two daughters, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. The photo shows Alia and Shaheen as two young girls enjoying each others’ company.

In the picture, Shaheen is seen wearing a white dress with a brown belt while Alia is seen in a red and white top. Sharing the photo with her followers, Soni simply shared three heart emojis in the caption. Alia’s fans showered the picture with love and compliments, calling her the ‘cutest’, ‘aloo’ and a ‘doll’.

 

Alia, Shaheen and Soni all enjoyed a recent New Years trip to the Ranthambore National Park. They were joined by Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family--mother Neetu Singh, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat and daughter Samara.



Alia has shared a few pictures from the trip on Instagram, as did other members of the party. She shared a picture of herself, dressed in Christmas colours, enjoying a drink in front of a bonfire at their resort. Another photo showed her wrapped up in warm clothes, drinking coffee near a lake in sunshine. She also shared a video of herself in a jeep, enjoying a safari with Ranbir and others.

 

Alia was last seen in Sadak 2, which release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, which was directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt was panned by critics and audiences and is among the worst rated Hindi movies on IMDb. Her next release will be Brahmastra, in which she stars opposite Ranbir. The movie is a fantasy epic directed by Ayan Mukherji and also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Also read: Inside Deepika Padukone birthday celebrations: Ranveer plays host, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend. See pics

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for a couple of years now but Brahmastra will be their first project together. In a recent interview, Ranbir had revealed that had it not been for the pandemic, he and Alia might have gotten married in 2020. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he had said in an interview journalist Rajeev Masand.

