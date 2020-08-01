Sections
Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, others wish Taapsee Pannu on her birthday: ‘Stay the patakha you are’

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 18:35 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Wishes poured in for Pink actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday as she ringed into her 33rd birthday. Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and others extended birthday wishes to the ‘Badla’ actor.

Taapsee’s Manmarziyan co-star Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a picture from the time of promotions of the film. “Happy Birthday @taapsee. Stay the patakha you are my laal pari,” he wrote. Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a photo with Taapsee,

 

Actor Sonakshi Sinha also wished her Mission Mangal co-star by dedicating an Instagram story to her and wrote, “Happy birthday @taapsee. Stay the brave girl you are.”



Katrina Kaif posted a picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday @taapsee Lots of love and happiness to you.”

Anushka Sharma also posted a picture of the Thappad actor on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday taapsee. To love, laughter and peace of mind.”

Several other Bollywood celebrities including director Anurag Kashyap, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Manoj Bajpayee had taken to social media to wish the Pink actor on her birthday.

