Alia Bhatt buys a new place in Mumbai, set to be Ranbir Kapoor’s new neighbour: report

Actor Alia Bhatt has bought a new flat in Mumbai. While she already owns a place in Juhu, this one is located in Bandra.

The young actor already owns two houses, one in Juhu and another one in Covent Garden in London. She shares her Juhu home with her sister Shaheen.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the 2,460 sq ft apartment is in the same apartment complex where her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has his bachelor pad. While Ranbir stays on the 7th floor, Alia has reportedly bought a place on the 5th floor of the same Vaastu Pali Hill complex for a whooping Rs 32 crore. Incidentally, the tower is close to Kapoor family’s Krishna Raj bungalow.

The report further states that Alia has entrusted interior designer and producer Gauri Khan with the task of doing the interiors. In 2016, it was Gauri who had done up the interiors of Ranbir’s pad too. On Laxmi pujan day, the Bhatt family conducted a havan in the company of some of her close friends including filmmaker and mentor Karan Johar and her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir.

In an interview to Economic Times in February this year, Alia had mentioned that her Juhu flat, that she reportedly bought for Rs 13.11 crore, was the first property she ever bought. Speaking about her financial planning, she had said: “I still don’t understand investing, but over the years, I’ve become keen to learn more. My home in Mumbai (Juhu, Mumbai) is the first property I bought. I invest in FDs and bonds. Mutual Funds are good, so I’ve been told.”

She also mentioned, in the same interview, how it had been a dream of hers to own a home in London, a city she often went to as a child for family holidays. She was quoted as saying: “I had a dream to buy a house in London and I did in 2018. It’s in Covent Garden and my sister lives there part-time.”

Speaking about her Juhu home, she had told on her Youtube channel how this was the place she bought with her own money in 2019. “Moving out of my house was a very very special experience because it was the first time I was moving away from my home and into my own house...Initially I was gonna move in alone then I decided to take my sister along with me and she was more than happy. She decided to live part time with me and part time with my mom” Alia had said in the video.

