Alia Bhatt celebrates bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday with friends. Watch

Alia Bhatt joined a bunch of her other friends to celebrate the birthday of her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. A video of her recording the cake-cutting moment has now gone viral.

The video shows Akansha in a printed black and white shirt and black pants, sitting and excitedly trying to cut the cakes. At one moment, the knife gets stuck in the cake. Another friend stands behind her and prompts her while Alia, in a cream combination, sits on a sofa next to her and records the moment. Another friend sings the happy birthday song.

Alia had earlier shared a picture from their childhood and had written “happy birthday my life”. Some other friends of theirs had shared pictures of the decorations; one of the balloon decoration read ‘happy birthday kanch’ and had a smiling Akansha seated on a sofa.

Akansha made her acting debut with Guilty on Netflix. Speaking about the experience, she had told Hindustan Times, “I auditioned for the film without knowing much about the project other than the fact that it was a digital film. Once I got shortlisted, they asked me to come for a meeting and then told me that I was locked. I had to wait for only 13 days as against any other film where you need to wait for a month or so.”

“It’s such a great time to be an actor. Nobody cares about how pretty you are or the kind of body type that you have. What matters is if you are a good actor. The Dangal (2016) girls (Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra) are doing so well. If you are good performer, you’ll be respected for your work and you’ll eventually get more work,” she had added.

