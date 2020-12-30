Alia Bhatt clicks selfies with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni, Shaheen at their Ranthambore trip. See pics

Alia Bhatt is enjoying a lovely, sunshine-y time at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. She is there with her family and friends to bring in the new year.

On Wednesday, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a lovely selfie of the two. It showed them smiling in the sunshine, wearing large, blue sunglasses. Another photo, showed Alia taking a selfie with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The picture was shared on Instagram Stories by Riddhima.

Alia and Ranbir are in Ranthambore for a short vacation with their families. Apart from Neetu, Riddhima and Shaheen, they have also been accompanied on the trip by Ranbir’s niece Samara and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni. There is also Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan.

Also at Ranthambore are actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. They, too, arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday. Later at night, Neetu even shared a selfie with Ranbir and Ranveer.

It was rumoured that Alia and Ranbir have planned their engagement ceremony in Ranthambore. However, his uncle, Randhir Kapoor, denied the reports. “It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect,” Randhir told Indian Express.

Recently, Ranbir had said in an interview to film journalist Rajeev Masand that had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, he and Alia may have gotten married this year. “But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” the actor said.

