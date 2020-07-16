Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone wish ‘gorgeous’ Katrina Kaif on her birthday, Anushka Sharma shares pics with the ‘strong one’

Actor Katrina Kaif turned 37 on Thursday and her Bollywood colleagues are showering her with cute birthday wishes. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and more wished the Bharat actor on social media.

Alia shared a hot picture of Katrina from a beach photoshoot and called her gorgeous. “Happy birthday to the gorgeous, gorgeous soul. May your day be full of sunshine ...oh and pancakes. I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely!! Love you loads Katy,” she wrote. Deepika wished ‘good health and peace of mind’ for Katrina.

Anushka shared a picture of Katrina another of the two from their promotional tour of Zero. “Happy birthday Katrina. Here’s to a beautiful, wise and strong one,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of the two from her wedding celebrations two years ago. “Happy happy birthday Katrina. I hope you have a great day and an even better year. Lots of love and all the best wishes to you,” she wrote with her post.

Karisma Kapoor shared a ‘blast from the past’ picture to wish Katrina. The two looks much different from their current selves in the perhaps a decade old picture.

Katrina is currently at her Mumbai home, practising self isolation with her sister Isabelle. Katrina has garnered 40 million followers on the photo-video sharing app Instagram, she posted a video message to thank her fans for this milestone.

Katrina joined Instagram in 2017 and has kept the feed engaging by sharing her personal and professional memories. Sharing a video clip of her activities since 2017 on Instagram, Katrina wrote, “A bigggggggg 40 million sized hug to everyone.”

