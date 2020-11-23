Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt embraces her inner child in new video as she runs around with abandon in a forest. Watch

Alia Bhatt embraces her inner child in new video as she runs around with abandon in a forest. Watch

Alia Bhatt is seen frolicking around in the forest in a new video shared on her Instagram page. She reminisced about her childhood in the caption.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 19:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Alia Bhatt in a screengrab from her new video.

Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram, in which she is seen running around in a forest and playing with a little boy and girl. She captioned it, “Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground.”

Fans loved the ‘cute’ video. “Adorable.. Always be happy dear.. Love you sooooooooooo much,” one commented. “Reminds me of Dear Zindagi @aliaabhatt,” another wrote. “Nicely shot and good composition,” a third commented.

 

After months of staying indoors, Alia recently resumed work. Earlier this month, she was joined by Ranbir Kapoor and the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The two have also been busy dubbing for the film, which was scheduled to release in December after several delays, but has now been pushed again due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy. Director Ayan Mukerji had earlier said in a statement that the film will offer the audience ‘something that’s really new and amazing and next level’.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain take over Instagram with new dance video in ‘night dresses’. Watch

Alia has also been shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, based on the life of the matriarch of Kamathipura in Mumbai. She will also start shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which is titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi. The film, which marks her South debut, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn will also play a pivotal role.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s and will touch upon the lives of well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is scheduled to release in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Nov 23, 2020 19:18 IST
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Nov 23, 2020 19:30 IST
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
Nov 23, 2020 16:17 IST
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
Nov 23, 2020 19:22 IST

latest news

Bhumi on working amid pandemic: Every day should be taken in its own stride
Nov 23, 2020 19:43 IST
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on plea challenging rejection of nomination papers to contest against PM Modi
Nov 23, 2020 19:42 IST
PIL against felling 315 trees for redevelopment of south Delhi colony
Nov 23, 2020 19:41 IST
Andhra govt to go slow on reopening primary schools amid fear of Covid-19 surge
Nov 23, 2020 19:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.