Alia Bhatt enrolls her Dear Zindagi art director to design new ‘boho’ office space: ‘It’s an extension of my personality’

Actor Alia Bhatt has collaborated with her Dear Zindagi art director Rupin Suchak for a new office space. Both Alia and Rupin spoke about the process behind designing the 2800 sq ft space.

Speaking about designing Alia’s office, Rupin, said, “Even though the execution took 4 months, it was all worth the wait. Alia likes to be involved in every decision and because of her shoot schedule, there were times we’d have to wait for her to approve and confirm certain designs and structures.”

He continued, “I still remember Alia being specific about how she wants certain things but her one-line brief was that the place should have a very happy-go-lucky feel with unconventional and graphic art corners around. So we added a lot of Turkish colour palettes to space which had a muted neutral base. Floor pillows, leather poufs, and comfortable chairs definitely add to the cosy atmospheres of boho interiors. This office space in a way was a great opportunity for her to express her love of art and design.”

Alia added, “Rupin got the pulse of what I wanted to do with my office. He got the brief spot on and effortlessly. The space is now an extension of my personality and that is exactly how I had envisaged. He has made the place look more spacious, included a surprise element or two breaking monotony, yet giving it an overlay of serenity and cosiness.”

Alia in an earlier interview had spoken about her preference to living under a budget. She told Economic Times, “I can live within a budget. I don’t spend that much. My chartered accountant often tells me ‘Why don’t you spend more?’” She added, “I still don’t understand investing, but over the years, I’ve become keen to learn more. My home in Mumbai (Juhu, Mumbai) is the first property I bought. I invest in FDs and bonds. Mutual Funds are good, so I’ve been told.”

