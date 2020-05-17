Sections
Alia Bhatt gets her hair cut at home by a ‘multitalented loved one’, did Ranbir Kapoor give her a makeover?

Alia Bhatt showed off a new look with cropped hair on Instagram. She did not say who cut it but did thank a ‘multitalented loved one’.

Updated: May 17, 2020 14:00 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Alia Bhatt is currently in lockdown with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Actor Alia Bhatt, like so many of us in lockdown, was in need of a quick haircut and someone close to her helped her out. While she did not disclose who was behind her makeover, all our money is on her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia shared a mirror selfie from her home gym on Sunday, looking bright and beautiful as always. The actor mentioned how she has decided to keep her health and fitness first during the lockdown. “60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’ll.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge,” she captioned her post.

 

She also talked about her new look, with her hair visibly shorter than before. “P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop," she wrote.



Alia is currently in lockdown with Ranbir and therefore it is quite likely that he is ‘multitalented’ person she is talking about. Her sister Shaheen Bhatt could also be the one behind the new look.

Also read: Robert Downey Jr stood up for Avengers cast after Marvel tried to strong-arm them and they threatened to quit

 

Alia’s fans found her new look cute and beautiful. “OMG SO CUTE LOVE YOU ALOO,” wrote one. “Uff finally u post something, we miss you so muchhhhh alooooo,” wrote another.

The actor had been missing from Instagram for a while after the recent death of Ranbir’s father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Alia was by Ranbir’s side through it all.

